2023: Atiku interacts with business executives in Lagos, speaks on fuel subsidy, FX rate, others | The Guardian Nigeria News

Presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, has made his stand known on a plethora of economic issues Nigeria is currently battling.

The former vice president of Nigeria who spoke about his recovery plan for Nigeria at the Lagos Business School 2022 Alumnia Day which had in attendance business executives, engaged the audience about economic issues, fuel subsidy, foreign exchange policy, debt crisis, power as well as the oil and gas sector.

He also used the platform to pay tribute to the private sector for the successes recorded by the PDP between 1999 and 2007.

Atiku, who started his session by giving a brief background on the economic gains of the PDP between 1999 and 2007, including debt cancellation, privatisation, banking reforms, and effective working partnerships with the private sector.

On the rising cost of governance, the former VP said he would revisit the Orosanye report and ensure the white paper report is in conformity with the principle of…