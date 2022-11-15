AbdulRazaq donates patrol vans to Kwara Police command | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov. AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq of Kwara on Monday handed over 10 patrol vans to the Nigeria Police Force to enable them provide effective security in the state.

Presenting the vehicles in Ilorin, AbdulRazaq said that the intervention was to encourage the police to double their efforts in combating crimes and ensuring the safety of lives and properties in the state.

According to him, the state government is supporting the security agencies by giving them additional work tools to make their jobs easier.

“As you know, the security in the country is getting better daily and we want to keep it that way.

“Kwara state has been confirmed to be one of the safest states in Nigeria and we want to also maintain that status.

“Part of what we need to do to keep it that way is by supporting our security agencies and thank them for the work they have been doing, we are truly grateful to them,” AbdulRasaq said.

Expressing gratitude to the governor for the donation, the state…