Ekiti police confirm death of two officers in road mishap | The Guardian Nigeria News

1 day ago
Ghana’s President Nana Akufo-Addo on Monday fired his junior finance minister over corruption allegations made in an upcoming documentary on illegal gold mining. The president has “terminated the appointment of the Minister of State at the Ministry of Finance, Mr Charles Adu Boahen, with immediate effect,” he said in a statement. The fallout from the…
1 day ago
The Nigeria Immigration Service (NIS) Special Border Command in Jibia, Katsina State has rescued no fewer than 716 survivors of human trafficking. Mr Kelechi Ekeoba-Jones, the Comptroller of the command said on Monday at Jibia border while handing over some of the survivors to the National Agency for the…
Source: Guardian Newspaper