Beyoncé takes the number one spot as top nominee for the 65th annual Grammy Awards, with nine nominations, eight of which are for her album “Renaissance” and the final one “Be Alive,” from the film “King Richard.” Kendrick Lamar follows next with eight nominations; Adele and Brandi Carlile, with seven nominations; and Harry Styles, Mary […]

