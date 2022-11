Traditional Ruler of Obudi Agwa in Oguta council area of Imo State, Eze (Dr.) Ignatius Asor has been killed by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB. The assailants who raided the Eze’s palace on Monday also killed two aides of the monarch and a member of the community’s vigilante group. Imo Command […]

