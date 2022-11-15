NASENI empowers 100 Nasarawa youths in POP production, others | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) has moved to Nasarawa State to train 100 youths in the production of Plaster of Paris (POP) and installation.

The training programme was the first phase of NASENI’s North Central regional skill development, as part of President Muhammadu Buhari’s directive to ensure that youths are trained in various trades.

Declaring the training open, yesterday, in Nasarawa, the Executive Vice Chairman (EVC) of NASENI, Prof. Mohammed Haruna, said: “The skill development training and youth empowerment programme by the agency across the country are aimed at introducing modern and technological ways of carrying out existing trades by the people at the grassroots. It was also targeted at developing the needed critical competent workforce for industrialisation of the country, a charge that had been given to NASENI by President Buhari.”

Haruna added that the training and re-training were to make practitioners more…