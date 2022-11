An economic expert, Dr Afolabi Olowookere, has said that oil revenue, in terms of contribution to federation account, fell from 46.9 per cent in 2017 to 7.4 per cent in the first half of 2022.

The post Oil revenue falls from 46.9% to 7.4% in 5 years – Expert appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper