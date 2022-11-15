Tallen task women entrepreneurs on procurement skills | The Guardian Nigeria News

The minister of women affairs, Dame Pauline Tallen has tasked women entrepreneurs to upgrade their skills on procurement process and also have the necessary documents to meet with the required standard needed to engage in procurement processes like their male counterparts.

She also urged all ministries, agencies, parastatals including the private sector to make procurement processes gender sensitive.

Tallen made the call at a high-level policy dialogue and exhibition in Abuja to promote the application of Gender-Responsive Procurement practices in public and private organisations.

The theme of the event is, “Strengthening the Capacity of Local MSMEs/Manufacturers to Produce High-quality Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs) and Healthcare-related Products.’’

She, however, noted that women-owned businesses are mostly Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs), adding that women had the potential to expand in scope, diversify supply chains, grow the economy as well as…