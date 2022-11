As expected, Nigeria’s inflation rate accelerated to a new 17-year high of 21.09 per cent in October, 0.32 per cent points increase from 20.77 per cent recorded in September, raising concerns for Nigerians already battling with weak household incomes and import pass-through costs.

Source: Guardian Newspaper