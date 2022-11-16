Gawuna pledges to run transparent govt | The Guardian Nigeria News

Kano State Deputy Governor and All Progressives Congress (APC) governorship candidate, Dr. Nasiru Gawuna, has promised to run an open government, if elected in 2023.

During an interactive session, yesterday, organised by G-25 Partners for Peace and Development, a coalition of non-governmental organisations, in Kano, Gawuna said: “We will ensure we activate transparency and accountability to instil good governance. Our vision is to continue to make progress and provide basic needs to the people of Kano State.

“When you are transparent, your administration will ensure prudence, prevent leakages and avoid cabals. I don’t believe in cabals, and there will be no such group of people when I am the Kano governor.”

He pledged to focus more on the sustenance of the peaceful atmosphere in the state through enhancement of security measures to protect life and property.

“Through this effort, we will provide enabling environment for investors to come and do business in…