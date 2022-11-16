LCAN set to host 4th Africa Coaching Week in November | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Life Coaches Association of Nigeria (LCAN) is set to host the fourth edition of its annual Africa Coaching Week (ACW) from the 25th-30th November. Themed COACHING – Inspiring the Next Frontier for Africa’s Relevance, this year’s Africa Coaching week will kick off with its Flagship Conference, welcoming leading coaches, career professionals and business leaders at an in-person event in Victoria Island, Lagos.

With less than 2 weeks to go, the 2022 ACW has announced an excellent lineup of industry leaders from across Africa, such as keynote speaker and Convener of The Platform Nigeria, Poju Oyemade, and Canada’s first Black councillor, Kitchener City Councillor Ayo Owodunni.

Other speakers include:

Juliet Ehimuan – Director, Google West Africa, & Founder, Beyond Limits Africa Initiative (Nigeria)

Fela Durotoye – Vice Chairman, LCAN Board of Trustees & CEO, GEMSTONE Nigeria

Joni Peddie – Team Performance Strategist & CEO, Resilient People (South Africa)

Bolaji…