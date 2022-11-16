MTN’s interest in new $273m 5G-spectrum auction sparks industry fears — Business — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

•NCC rejects Airtel’s administrative spectrum assignment request

•Regulator to consult widely on MTN’s desire

•Stakeholders decry high cost, want NCC to consider forex challenges

MTN’s interest in additional Fifth-Generation (5G) spectrum licence is currently causing serious rancor among other operators and stakeholders in the industry.

Indeed, other operators and stakeholders, who were against MTN’s move, claimed such an opportunity could make the player a dominant service provider in the country, without consideration for the development of the telecoms industry.

This issue became the high point of the meeting by Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC) on “Stakeholders’ Engagement on the Draft Information Memorandum (IM) on the Auction of Additional 2 Lots of 100MHz in the 3.5GHz Band,” in Lagos, yesterday.

The NCC convened the meeting ahead of the planned $273.6 million 5G-spectrum auction, scheduled for December 19, in Abuja. The commission used the forum to…