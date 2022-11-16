





Ahead of the highly anticipated 8th edition of the All-Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) tagged ‘Teranga Edition’ scheduled to hold in Dakar, Senegal on 12-15 January 2023, the President of the Republic of Senegal, His Excellency, President Macky Sall, over the weekend, at his official residence in Dakar, hosted AFRIMA’s Executive Producer/President, Mr Mike Dada, assuring […]

The post Senegal’s President Pledges Support For The ‘Teranga’ Edition appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper