Telcos require 64TWh renewable electricity by 2030 to improve services | The Guardian Nigeria News

•UN wants mobile industry to decarbonise 70% of its electricity use

While it has hailed the commitment of telecommunications operators in European countries for maximizing the use of renewable energy in their networks, the Global System for Mobile telecommunications Association (GSMA) is worried that such has not been replicated in Africa.



Specifically, GSMA said European networks are leading globally, purchasing an average 71 per cent renewable energy, adding that mobile networks in 41 of the 86 countries surveyed use more than 75 per cent renewable energy.



GSMA, which revealed this at COP27 in Egypt, noted that mobile networks in 29 of the 86 countries use less than 25 per cent renewable energy adding that 32 per cent of renewable used by operators is procured through power purchase agreements with energy generators, while 63 per cent is achieved via renewable energy certificates from electricity markets and four per cent results from self-generation of…