We'll not pay ASUU for service not rendered, FG insists





Notwithstanding protests by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) against alleged payment of incomplete October salary, the federal government, Wednesday, remained adamant, insisting that it would not pay for service not rendered. Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, expressed the federal government’s position on the renewed face-off with ASUU after the Federal Executive Council […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper