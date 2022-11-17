￼World’s largest soil carbon project in Kenya receives award during COP27 | The Guardian Nigeria News

ISIOLO, Kenya, 17 November 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- The Northern Kenya Rangelands Carbon Project (NKRCP) is the world’s largest soil carbon removal project and proof of concept for rangelands restoration and community run development through the carbon market. It is the first ever project that uses rangeland activities in community conservancies to generate revenue for local communities. It is anticipated to remove 50 million tons of CO2 over 30 years – the equivalent of the annual emissions from over 10,000,000 cars – and generate millions of dollars for local communities.

The sale of this sequestered carbon creates development income for local communities and enhances conservation efforts, including the improvement of habitat for community’s livestock, wildlife and the four endemic endangered species that live in the project area. The project benefits local communities, conserves nature, improves the environment and directly addresses the impacts of global…