Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation Reaffirms Commitment to African Countries to Help Accelerate Progress in Health, Agriculture, Gender Equality and Other Critical Areas | The Guardian Nigeria News

Speaking with University of Nairobi students, Bill Gates praises drive and optimism of young people in Kenya and across the continent

NAIROBI, Kenya 17 November 2022 -/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Today, Bill Gates, co-chair of the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation, reaffirmed the foundation’s long-term commitment to Africa and to working directly with countries to support breakthrough solutions in health, agriculture, gender equality, and other critical areas.

In his first trip to Africa since the COVID-19 pandemic began, Bill Gates announced the foundation would spend more than $7 billion over the next four years to support African countries and institutions working to develop and implement innovative approaches to confront hunger, disease, gender inequality, and poverty.

This new commitment to support African countries is in addition to existing Gates Foundation funding to multilateral organizations, including Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance and the Global Fund to Fight AIDS,…