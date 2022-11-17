BUK postpones Examination as ASUU protest salary cut | The Guardian Nigeria News

* Lectures will not stop, Says NAMDA

Bayero University, Kano has rescheduled all academic activities and the ongoing examinations slated for tomorrow Thursday 7th, November 2022 following a lecture free and protest declared by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU).

A statement signed by the secretary, Information and publication, on behalf of the registrar, Bala Abdullahi noted that academic activities are postponed to a later date.

In the notice cited on the university’s bulletin, the management informed faculties, and departments of the rescheduled examinations slated for Thursday to Tuesday 8th December 2022 and the urgent need to comply henceforth.

Vice-chairperson of ASUU, BUK branch, Dr Sagir Saleh told our correspondent that the union opted to protest and declare an academic free day to show “total rejection” of the “amputated” salary paid to members for the month of September.

Dr Saleh insisted that ASUU was embarking on the protest as a warning notice…