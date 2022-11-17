COAS tasks Kebbi monarchs on security | The Guardian Nigeria News

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), Lt-Gen. Farouk Yahaya has appealed to traditional rulers and other stakeholders in Kebbi State to cooperate with security agencies in the fight against bandits and other security threats in the state.

He made this call, yesterday, at Ka’oje when he visited the Sarkin Bargun Kaoje in his palace during the commissioning of the 1.4km Civil-Military Cooperation Road Project.

The COAS stressed that monarchs must not be left out in the security architecture of their domains because of their strategic position in the community.

“I urge all the traditional rulers and residents of various communities in Kebbi to furnish the military with useful information that will help in the fight against banditry in the state.

“In society, traditional rulers have important roles to play in the fight against banditry and other criminal elements in the community, as there is important information at the disposal of traditional rulers that may help the…