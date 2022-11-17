Families around the world spend 156% of monthly income on Christmas – WorldRemit Data 







Across 23 countries observed, the average spend across food, gifts and decor will cost 156% of household incomes Zimbabwean households will spend 266% of their monthly income on Christmas celebrations this year Christmas costs have increased across majority of countries year-over-year Increase in the price of food illustrates the impact of inflation on everyday essential […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper