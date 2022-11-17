NDDC: Ignore calls for inauguration of board, Okotie-Eboh tells Buhari | The Guardian Nigeria News

The son of Nigeria’s First Finance Minister and the immediate past Regent of Warri Kingdom Prince Emmanuel Okotie-Eboh has cautioned President Muhammadu Buhari to ignore the call for a constituted Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC by some politicians, noting that the timing is wrong.

Okotie-Eboh made this disclosure while reacting to the comment of former Delta State governor, Dr. Emmanuel Uduaghan on President Muhammadu Buhari to immediately constitute the Board of the Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.

The immediate past Regent of Warri Kingdom said inaugurating a board for the commission within this period will further afford politicians ample opportunity to loot the Commission’s fund for their selfish gain to the detriment of the Niger Delta region.

Okotie-Eboh said the Managing Director of the commission and his team should be allowed to stabilize the commission for now during this period till after the 2023 election

