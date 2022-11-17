Obaseki presents N320.35 billion 2023 budget to Edo Assembly | The Guardian Nigeria News

Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, yesterday, presented the N320.35 billion budget to the Edo State House of Assembly for the 2023 fiscal year, representing a 69.37 per cent increase from the N222 billion budgeted for the year 2022.

A statement by Crusoe Osagie, media aide to the governor, quoted Obaseki, who presented the budget to the Assembly, sitting at the Anthony Enahoro Assembly Complex in Benin City, as saying that the budget comprised N192 billion for capital and N127.5 billion for recurrent expenditure.

Guests present at the budget presentation include Edo State Deputy Governor, Philip Shaibu; Secretary to the State Government, Osarodion Ogie; Chief of Staff to the Governor, Osaigbovo Iyoha and Edo State Head of Service, Anthony Okungbowa.

Others are Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare; Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Monday Osaigbovo; Commissioner for Business, Investment and Cooperative, Aishatu Braimoh and…