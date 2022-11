Nigeria President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the removal of Brigadier-General Muhammad Kukah Fadah as the Director-General of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC). Sources said Fadah’s removal was because he ‘exhibited glaring incompetence’ in the six months he has piloted the affairs of NYSC. The Guardian gathered that Fadah has been ordered to hand over […]

