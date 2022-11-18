INEC laments poor rate of collection of PVC in Adamawa | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Adamawa office of the National Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), has lamented the poor pace of collection of outstanding voter cards by the electorate in the state.

Mallam Hudu Yunusa, the newly-deployed Resident Electoral Commissioner in the state, expressed the concern at a news conference at the premises of the commission in Yola on Friday.

He said over 200,000 PVCs, registered since 2019, were lying idle in the offices of the commission across the 21 local government areas.

He said 36,000 additional voters had been registered during the 2022 voter registration.

“Some of the voter cards are yet to be collected by their original enrollees. ”

He appealed to the media and the stakeholders to continue to sensitive the electorate to the imperative of the voter cards, stressing the card qualified one as an eligible voter.

The REC explained that the commission received delivery of 4,104 Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the Result Viewing Portal for…