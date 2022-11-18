No Ronaldo, no problem as Portugal thrash Nigeria in World Cup tune-up | The Guardian Nigeria News

Talisman Cristiano Ronaldo was absent through illness but Bruno Fernandes’ brace helped Portugal made light work of Nigeria with a 4-0 friendly win on Thursday.

Fernando Santos’s Portugal warmed up for the World Cup with victory in Lisbon, although preparations for the match were overshadowed by an explosive interview given by Ronaldo earlier in the week.

The 37-year-old striker lashed out at his club Manchester United, where he has fallen out of favour under new coach Erik ten Hag, before suffering gastroenteritis.

It only took nine minutes to break the deadlock against Nigeria, who failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time since 2006.

Two of Ronaldo’s Manchester United team-mates combined for it, with Diogo Dalot setting up Fernandes to finish after racing on to a fine Joao Felix pass.

Felix, often sidelined at Atletico Madrid, was in sparkling form to ensure Ronaldo was not missed, while Fernandes assumed the captain’s penalty duties to net his second…