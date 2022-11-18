Obi hails Wike’s stance on equity, fairness | The Guardian Nigeria News

…as gov commends him for dumping PDP to pursue ambition

Presidential Candidate of Labour Party, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that Governor Nyesom Wike’s insistence on doing things the right way has distinguished him.

This is as Wike commended Obi for leaving the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and the frustrations meted to him to pursue his political ambition.

Obi spoke, yesterday, in Port Harcourt at the inauguration of the Nkpolu-Oroworukwo flyover, the ninth in the series of such projects by Wike.

Obi said: “Nobody in this country can doubt your performance. Anybody who does so, does not admit what is good. You have worked for your people, you have worked for Nigeria and you have done everything anybody could achieve.

“What is lacking in our country today is character, competence and capacity. In all these, you have shown it as a state governor.”

Obi pointed out that 18 presidential candidates are gearing up to contest the 2023 election but Nigerians are looking for men of…