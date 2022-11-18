Police rescue caged, malnourished 17-year-old girl in Jos | The Guardian Nigeria News

Police in Jos have rescued a 17-year-old malnourished girl, locked up by her aunt for upwards of one week in Rikkos, Jos North Local Government Area of Plateau, without care.

A neighbour alerted the National Human Rights Commission in Jos after which the police were invited leading to her rescue.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) gathered that the aunt was fond of maltreating and starving the girl, an orphan.

Coordinator of the National Human Rights Commission in Plateau, Mrs Grace Pam, confirmed the girl’s rescue.

“The Commission received information from an anonymous complainant that the girl, was locked up on the balcony of a house by her aunt.

“She was living with her grandmother before she came to the aunt’s house because the grandmother took ill and could not continue to care for her.

“The complainant alleged that the aunt travelled for close to a week and left the girl without food.

“Investigation revealed that the girl was truly malnourished and had scars on her…