Tia Lee’s Ingenious Campaign Continues | The Guardian Nigeria News

In Second Episode of “GOODBYE PRINCESS” Animation Series

HONG KONG, SAR, 17 November, 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- Overwhelmed by the response from fans to the first episode of the “GOODBYE PRINCESS” animation series, Asian fashion icon, C-pop singer, film and television actress, Tia Lee, wholeheartedly thanks everyone for their support. The trailer, first animated episode and accompanying moving stills have attracted 28.16 million views since its release on 11 November.

Tia is excited to see another remarkable outcome with the release of the second episode “Stuck in Time” on 15 November.

Following the first episode, the mermaid transforms into a princess in “Stuck in Time” and sinks further into the depths of the ocean. A beam of light comes to her rescue and places her in the gentle care of a special fairy. Now as a princess, she is travelling in a magical carriage. She believes she is going to a magical palace with dazzling lights. Along the way, she…