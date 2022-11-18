Ummukulsum’s Murder: Chinese national admits stabbing late girlfriend out of provocation | The Guardian Nigeria News

The heartbreaking revelation of how Ummukulsum Sani, a Kano lady, was allegedly stabbed to death by her Chinese boyfriend, Geng Quangrong further emerged on Friday as police unveiled the conventional statement of the alleged murder.

The Kano state government has charged the Chinese national with culpable homicide for allegedly stabbing his ex-girlfriend to death at her Janbulo Quarters in Kano’s Kabuga neighbourhood.

At the resumption of the hearing of witnesses before Justice Sanusi Ado Ma’aji, of the state high court, Mr Quangrong confessed to having inflicted a deep cut on Ummukulsum’s shudder after he was provoked with a physical attack on him.

In a confessional statement deposited to the police, Quangrong who denied any calculated intention to kill Ummukulsum confessed that he was forced to respond in retaliation of physical assault from late Ummukulsum and her entire family who decended on him.

The statement read by Inspector Ijuptil Mbambu, a detective of the state…