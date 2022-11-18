





by Cameron Beveridge, Regional Director for Southern Africa at SAP JOHANNESBURG, South Africa, 18 November 2022 -/African Media Agency(AMA)/- New technologies are reshaping the blood transfusion value chain to bring greater efficiency, traceability and consistency to this life-saving procedure. Blood transfusions are commonly used to provide blood or blood components to a patient who has either lost […]

The post Vein-to-vein-to-value: how tech is enhancing life-saving blood transfusion value chain appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper