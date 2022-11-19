2023: APC rally support for Tinubu, Shettima in Osogbo | The Guardian Nigeria News

The All Progressives Congress (APC) stakeholders in Southwest on Saturday reiterated their commitment to the victory of Bola Tinubu and his running mate, Kashim Shettima, in 2023 presidential election.

They spoke at the inauguration of meeting of Tinubu/Shettima Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) Grassroots Engagement and Civic Orientation (Southwest), on Saturday in Osogbo.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that members of the committee as well as APC members from Lagos, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Ekiti and Ondo were present at the event.

Speaking during the inauguration, Gov. Gboyega Oyetola, said that the Tinubu/Shettima ticket was powered by tested and trusted hands.

Oyetola urged members of the committee not to rest until the last person is mobilised for Asiwaju /Shettima victory across the Southwest in 2023 presidential election.

“This is a call to be part of history, a call to be a part of creating the new nation we all desire and the future we seek for our children and our…