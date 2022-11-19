‘Down-to-earth’ Bale sets the tone for tight-knit Wales – Williams | The Guardian Nigeria News

Wales midfielder Jonny Williams says captain Gareth Bale’s “down-to-earth” personality is a unifying force within the squad as the country prepares for its first World Cup appearance since 1958.

Williams, who now plays for Swindon in England’s fourth tier, was part of the Wales squad that reached the semi-finals at Euro 2016 after ending a 58-year absence from major tournaments.

The Welsh also made the last 16 at Euro 2020 and will again look to the likes of Bale and Aaron Ramsey to lead from the front as they take on the USA, Iran and rivals England in Group B.

“We have a massive togetherness in the squad. I think it starts from the manager but also having a captain in Gareth and a leader who’s so down to earth,” said Williams.

“He treats everyone the same, he sets the stall out a bit. Any young player coming into the squad sees Gareth’s got no ego, he has a laugh… and everyone should be like that.

“I think that’s why the squad’s so…