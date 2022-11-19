Group gives reasons for supporting Tinubu’s presidential bid | The Guardian Nigeria News

*Say he is visionary, human capacity builder

A support group for the All Progressives Congress (APC) – The Data Analytics Group for Asiwaju (DAGFA), has given reasons for supporting the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu for President in the 2023 general elections.

Speaking yesterday at the unveiling of the group in Abuja, the National Coordinator, Niyi Coker, described Tinubu as the only candidate who has raised so many people through capacity building and has proven to be a visionary leader.

Niyi stressed that Tinubu has done credibly well in terms of policy implementation and that his ability to build character and individuals cannot be overemphasized.

He said: “As a support group, our aim is to promote the candidacy of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu to emerge the next democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC).”

According to him, the group uses data gathering tools such as Social…