Law firm marks International Men’s Day | The Guardian Nigeria News

To mark the International Men’s Day, a leading Lagos-based law firm, Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe (DOA), has given financial support to Team360, a Surulere-based local grassroots football club.

The funds, according to the firm, would assist the young boys in Team360 to advance their dreams of playing professional football, both for Nigeria and internationally.

The firm, in a statement, said it has deposited N500,000 into Team360 Football Club’s account.

DOA said the gesture was in line with the firm’s commitment to giving back to the society, locally and internationally, even as it “continues to take advantage of any opportunity to make the society a better place.”

“As the firm continues to grow, every step of the way, it is important that we uplift our society by giving back to our local communities, which also helps strengthen our nation’s stance economically and which is why this year, to celebrate International Men’s Day, Duale, Ovia & Alex-Adedipe…