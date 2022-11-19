Louisa Akaiso: ‘If you want to be an epic woman, you must first become enlightened’ | The Guardian Nigeria News

An accelerator coach, Dr. Louisa Akaiso is internationally known as a civility trainer and leadership expert with focus on image, international protocol and leadership presence. With a multicultural background, and of African descent, she works with leaders from all around the world, who place foremost importance on themselves and their reputation.

Akaiso holds degrees and certifications in Economics, Business and Professional Communications from the Lagos State University, Nigeria, West London College, London and University of Toronto, Canada respectively. She also has a Masters Degree in Women’s Studies from Prescott College and a Women in Leadership (for Emerging Leaders, Adult and Continuing Education & Teaching) Professional Development Certificate from Harvard University, Boston, USA,

As the founder of Women Who Win Africa, a women-focused non-profit organisation, she is advancing the role of women in the transformation and development of Africa. She also directs and…