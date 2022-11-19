Rwanda joins call for DRCongo rebels to cease fire: Kenyatta | The Guardian Nigeria News

Rwandan President Paul Kagame has joined calls for advancing M23 rebels in the Democratic Republic of Congo to cease fire and withdraw from captured territory, Kenya’s former leader Uhuru Kenyatta said.

Kenyatta, who left office in August, is now mediating in the conflict in the volatile east of the DRC on behalf of the seven-nation East African Community regional bloc.

The fighting has displaced thousands of people and revived regional tensions as the M23, drawn mostly from Congolese Tutsis, has seized swathes of territory across North Kivu.

“Kenyatta, in discussion with President Kagame, agreed on the need for an immediate ceasefire,” a statement from Kenyatta’s office said late Friday after a phone call between the two men.

“President Kagame also agreed to assist the EAC facilitator to urge the M23 to ceasefire and withdrawal from captured territories,” it said in a statement issued in English.

Kinshasa accuses Rwanda of backing the M23, something that UN experts and…