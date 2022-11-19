





Byline by: Imane Charioui, Director Francophone Africa & Middle East, WorldRemit DOUALA, Cameroon, 18 November 2022,-/African Media Agency (AMA)/- A combination of rapidly evolving technology and the restrictions imposed by the COVID -19 pandemic has resulted in what is nothing short of a revolution in the online money transfer sector in Cameroon. Globally, there have been drastic […]

The post The Global Benefits of Online Transfers in Cameroon appeared first on The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News.





Source: Guardian Newspaper