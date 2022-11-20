2022 Africa Illustrious Awards holds December 9 in Lagos | The Guardian Nigeria News

The Africa Illustrious Awards is a revered and prestigious African honour, conferred on individuals and organisations that have excelled and left indelible marks in leadership, philanthropy, community development, business, academia, technology, agriculture, and entrepreneurship across Africa.

The African Illustrious Awards aims at searching, discovering and recognizing highly distinguished Africans who have been outstanding and exceptional in private and public Service.

Convened by My Media Africa, the Africa Illustrious Awards is designed as part of My Media Africa’s effort to tell the African success stories in diverse works of life.

Since its inception about four years ago, Africa Illustrious Awards has deployed the utmost prudence to carefully search, locate, and select deserving Africans who are rewriting the narrative through hard work and excellence.

Each award year has attracted scores of entries that exemplify the talent, dedication, and innovation of individuals…