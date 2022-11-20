Gov Sule tasks community on sustainable peace | The Guardian Nigeria News

Gov Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State has urged Odu Community in Nasarawa Local Government Area to ensure sustainable peace through promotion of cultural values.

Sule gave the charge on Saturday at the 2022 Odu Cultural Day celebration in Odu community.

The governor, who was represented by his Deputy, Dr Emmanuel Akabe, congratulated the community and the entire Afo nation for their contribution to the development of the state.

He attributed the peace, being enjoyed in the area at the moment, to the concerted efforts by the President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration against insecurity as well as the cooperation from the people.

“I thank all sons and daughters of Afo land for your continuous support to this government in terms of security, an area we take so seriously, and which is why we are able to gather here like this today,” he said.

Sule also lauded the immense contributions of the traditional ruler of the area, “Osu Ajiri”, Alhaji Halilu Bala-Usman, towards…