Jigawa flood appeal fund hits N1.7b — Nigeria — The Guardian Nigeria News – Nigeria and World News

Over N1 billion, with a personal pledge of N25 Million from Governor Badaru Abubakar, was realised at the launch of the Jigawa State Flood Appeal fund in Dutse yesterday.

The highest donations of N200 million came from two prominent Kano business magnates, Abdulsamad Isyaka Rabiu, and Aminu Dantata at the event, which took place at Ahmadu Bello Hall of the Jigawa State Secretariat, Dutse.

Other donors included the Jigawa State government (N250m), and the chief launcher, Alh. Isa Gerawa (N10m), CGC Construction Firm (N50m), Alren Construction Firm (N10m), 11 federal Legislative members from Jigawa State (N11m) and Zenith Bank (N10m), among other donors.

The Islamic Development Initiative pledged to offer foodstuffs and medication in most of the Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) camps of the flood victims, among other things.

Speaking at the occasion, Governor Abubakar said the government was ready to partner with anyone or corporate bodies willing to support the…