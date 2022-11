The Kano State Fire Service has confirmed the death of nine persons, while three others were rescued in a road accident at Fada dam, Dayi road in Gwarzo Local Government Area of the state. This is contained in a statement issued to newsmen by its spokesperson, Alhaji Saminu Abdullahi, on Sunday in Kano. He said […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper