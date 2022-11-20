NDLEA arrests Saudi-bound widow with cocaine at Lagos airport







The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has arrested Saudi-bound widow with cocaine concealed in footwear at the Murtala Muhammed International Airport (MMIA), Ikeja, Lagos. This is contained in a statement by the Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, on Sunday in Abuja. Babafemi said the 56-year-old widow and mother of four, Mrs […]

