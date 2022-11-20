NDLEA seizes skunk, ecstasy tabs concealed in yam tubers | The Guardian Nigeria News

The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has foiled an attempts by traffickers to smuggle consignments of cannabis and ecstasy tablets concealed in three tubers of yam.

The Director, Media and Advocacy NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, said this in a statement on Sunday in Abuja.

Babafemi said the anti-narcotics officers attached to the Skyway Aviation Handling Company Plc (SAHCO) export shed of the airport, made the arrests.

He said the yam, which was going to Dubai, United Arab Emirates (UAE), was intercepted on Wednesday Nov. 17.

He also said the freight agent who presented the yams for export, Inegbu Akunna, was promptly arrested while the consignor, Ahmodu Sulaimon, was also nabbed thereafter.

Meanwhile, NDLEA operatives have arrested Agamuche Nkeonye and a lady, Oluwakemi Adeoye, heading to Oman via Asky Airline at the departure hall of Lagos airport.

Babafemi said Nkeonye, accompanied by Adeoye, presented a bag containing varieties of foodstuffs and body lotion for…