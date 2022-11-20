Nigeria-Canada relations: Osinbajo departs for Ottawa | The Guardian Nigeria News

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, on Sunday, departed Abuja for Ottawa on the first high level visit to Canada since 2000 when former President Olusegun Obasanjo visited the North American nation.

Laolu Akande, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Office of the Vice President, who disclosed this in a statement, said the visit would deepen diplomatic ties between Nigeria and Canada.

Osinbajo will meet the Canadian Deputy Prime Minister, Chrystia Freeland, and other top parliamentarians and members of the Canadian government in Ottawa, on Monday.

During the 3-day visit, issues and events around educational collaboration, technology, creative industry and climate justice among others, will also feature.

The vice president will give a public lecture at the Queen’s University in Kingston on Wednesday.

Established in 1841, Queen’s University is one of Canada’s leading research-intensive academic institutions and is famous for its role in advancing the…