PDP crisis: Wike, allies meet in Lagos, form Integrity Group | The Guardian Nigeria News

Five governors elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and some aggrieved party stalwarts, on Sunday, announced the formation of the Integrity Group within the party.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the G5 Governors led by Gov. Nyesom Wike of Rivers have been clamoring for the resignation of the PDP National Chairman, Dr Iyorchia Ayu, shortly after the party Presidential ticket was won by a northerner, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Other governors in the group are. Samuel Ortom of Benue, Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State and Okezie Ikpeazu of Abia.

The governors and some aggrieved party leaders are currently having a strategic meeting in Lagos, which may not be unconnected to the agitation for the removal of Ayu.

Addressing newsmen before going into a closed-door meeting, Makinde said the Integrity Group remained the face behind the struggle within the PDP.

Makinde said: “We are here this morning to hold a meeting of the…