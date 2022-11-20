Why I Chose Plug-In As My Debut Single – TE3JRY | The Guardian Nigeria News

By Guardian Nigeria 20 November 2022 |

2:27 pm Te3jry, pronounced Teejay, is a versatile musician who grew up in Bayelsa State, Nigeria. He says music has been a significant part of his life and influenced his family. Most of his family members are involved in music directly or indirectly. Over the years, he has made music in Bayelsa state but did not seriously…

Over the years, he has made music in Bayelsa state but did not seriously consider releasing music professionally until his move to…