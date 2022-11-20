World Cup poised for kick-off as Benzema blow rocks France







The World Cup kicks off with host nation Qatar facing Ecuador on Sunday as the month-long football showpiece finally gets underway after a tortuous 12-year build-up dogged by off-field controversies. Foreign government officials, VIPs and celebrities will be in the crowd as the first World Cup staged in the Arab world opens at the Bedouin-tent […]

