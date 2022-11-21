2023: Atiku in Gombe, vows to revive power-generating dam, boost trade







The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has promised to revive Dadin Kowa Dam to generate light for the country when elected in the forthcoming election. Speaking at the PDP Presidential campaign rally in Gombe, Atiku said all the roads linking Gombe to Adamawa with Borno, with Bauchi, with Yobe will […]

