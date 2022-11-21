Ado-Ekiti court sentences two to death by hanging for robbery | The Guardian Nigeria News

An Ado-Ekiti High Court on Monday sentenced two persons, Deji Owolabi (30) and Opeyemi Oluwakomolafe (22) to death by hanging for armed robbery.

The court also sentenced them to seven years imprisonment each for conspiracy and for escaping from lawful custody at the Ado-Ekiti prison.

The prosecution had earlier told the court that the duo escaped from lawful custody during a jailbreak at the Ado-Ekiti Prison on Dec. 1, 2014.

They robbed a couple on July 14, 2015, at Ilumoba Ekiti where they raped the 35-year-old wife.

The prosecutor, Mr Ilesanmi Adelusi, called five witnesses and tendered a Dane gun, 10 phone handsets, a machete, and other incriminating exhibits recovered from the convicts.

The convicts rejected five different lawyers arranged for them and chose to defend themselves.

They also called two witnesses.

Delivering judgment, presiding Justice Monisola Abodunde said: “in my view, the defendants are compulsive pathological liars who have become hardened…