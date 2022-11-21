Ekiti Assembly impeach, suspends Aribisogan, elects new speaker





Gboyega Aribisogan has been impeached as Ekiti State House of Assembly Speaker and suspended indefinitely by the lawmakers. Seventeen out of the 25 lawmakers elected Olubunmi Adelugba as the new speaker of the Ekiti State House of Assembly. The leadership of the Assembly has been in crisis since the death of former speaker, Funminiyi Afuye […]

Source: Guardian Newspaper